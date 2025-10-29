Anti-poverty networks concerned despite meeting with Minister Vandenbroucke

Credit: Virginie Lefour / Belga

Belgium’s Minister of Public Health and Poverty Reduction, Frank Vandenbroucke, met on Tuesday with the Belgian Anti-Poverty Network, BAPN, amid concern over increasing poverty linked to federal government measures.

The meeting was aimed at contributing to the development of Belgium’s fifth federal plan against poverty and inequality, due to be finalised by 23 February. Regional networks from Brussels, Wallonia, and Flanders took part.

According to the BAPN, Minister Vandenbroucke demonstrated attentiveness and engaged constructively with his interlocutors as he listened to testimonies from individuals in precarious living conditions.

Caroline Van der Hoeven, BAPN’s coordinator, welcomed the discussions between the minister and the GPS, a group of individuals with firsthand experience of poverty. She emphasised the importance of amplifying their voices during policy-making.

The BAPN presented a list of political priorities, which were positively received by the minister. These include accessible healthcare and tackling excessive debt. Van der Hoeven highlighted the connection between illness and debt, explaining that hospital bills often lead to indebtedness, while financial stress can in turn exacerbate mental and physical health issues.

Despite the productive dialogue, BAPN and regional networks remain concerned about the impact of federal austerity measures. They raised alarm over cuts to social welfare and unemployment benefits outlined in the government’s plans.

The organisation warned of the severe effects these measures may have on vulnerable groups, particularly through changes to pensions and time-limited unemployment support. BAPN also expressed anxiety over planned budget deficit negotiations and the search for €10 billion in resources.

Van der Hoeven stressed the need to maintain a balance between combating poverty and implementing economic cost savings.