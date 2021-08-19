Covid hospitalisations increasing, whilst deaths decrease...

The number of new hospitalisations due to the coronavirus in Belgium continues to increase, however, the number of deaths as a result of the virus is decreasing.

Between 12 and 18 August, on average, 60 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted per day, an increase of 26%, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, a total of 590 people remained in hospitals due to an infection (20 more than on Tuesday), including 172 patients being treated in intensive care (+10), with 83 on a ventilator (+5).

Between 9 and 15 August, an average of 3.3 people died per day from the virus (-12%), bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,305.

During the same period, an average of 1,896 new Covid-19 infections were detected per day, up 9% compared with the previous week.

Meanwhile, an average of 50,209.7 tests were performed daily, with a positivity rate of 4.2%.

The virus reproduction rate has once again increased slightly to 1.15 after reaching 1.09 on Tuesday. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is higher than 1, it means that the epidemic is growing in the population.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reached 221.5 over the past 14 days.

More than 8.3 million Belgians have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 84.6% of the adult population, and 72.1% of the total population (including 12 to 17-year-olds, who can now also be vaccinated).

Meanwhile, more than 7.7 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 81.7% of the adult population in Belgium, and 67% of the total population.

On Friday at 2:00 PM, Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet to discuss the epidemiological situation in the country, as well as possible relaxations as part of the next phase of the summer plan, expected to go ahead from 1 September.

As stated when the summer plan was announced, measures will be relaxed provided that seven out of 10 adults have had their first vaccine, which is now the case nationwide, however, the number of hospital admissions – another requirement – is increasing.

The Brussels Times