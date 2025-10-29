Belgium in Brief: Flat as a blini

Credit: Belga

In case you'd forgotten, Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) helpfully reminded us that we live in a city slap bang in the middle of Russia's potential target zone should they decide to go after NATO and the West.

Fear not, though, as he also tried to soothe our panic by declaring that if Putin attacked Brussels, Moscow "would be flattened." So that's alright then.

The fact that we will all be shadows on pavements or able to illuminate an entire football pitch on our own is by the by; we can rest safe in the knowledge that Corporal AI will exact his revenge on our behalf, whilst presumably letting out a long raspberry and an "I told you so" in the direction of the Kremlin.

Of course, I know what Francken is saying and why he's saying it. But it doesn't necessarily make us sleep any easier.

There used to be a (happy) understanding when it came to the arms race, and particularly the nuclear deterrence argument, solidified by treaties and international agreements which, until now, had allowed us a degree of mutual safety and stability, instead of mutually assured destruction.

Not so now. With the current START treaty due to expire in February 2026, and with unpredictable forces and leaders opposing each other, things have never been so perilous – at least not for a generation or so.

Belief in and support for international agreements and organisations can be the bedrock of stability and calm, and in that sense, Francken is playing a part, albeit a small one.

Anyway, to take your mind off heavy thoughts, why not join some of The Brussels Times newsroom together with The Full Circle Cub at their house for another Pub Quiz tonight?

