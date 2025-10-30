Liège to host international event devoted to political cinema

Cite Miroir,Liege © visitwallonia.be

The PolitiK international film festival returns to Liège from 27 November to 3 December 2025 for its fifth edition, organisers announced on Wednesday.

This unique Belgian event is dedicated entirely to political cinema and will feature 28 screenings, including fiction films, documentaries, and even animation.

Each screening will be followed by discussions with the audience to promote dialogue. Artistic director Philippe Reynaert highlighted the importance of such exchanges. “Bringing people together in one space to share the same emotions and sentiments on screen creates the ideal springboard for reclaiming speech through organised debates,” he noted.

For the first time, PolitiK will open with a specially created premiere: a film made by Serge Nagels and Philippe Reynaert. “We are screening a film we’ve produced to capture the perspectives of the filmmakers who have visited us,” Reynaert noted. “It seeks to answer a question we’ve been asking for five years: Can cinema still save the world?” This pivotal question also serves as the film’s title.

In celebration of this fifth edition, screenings and debates will be held across five key venues in Liège — Cité Miroir, B3, Le Manège Fonck, and the Sauvenière and Churchill cinemas.

Additionally, the event will expand to nearby towns, including Waremme, Huy, Dison, and Marchin.

The full programme is available on the event’s official website: www.politik-liege.be