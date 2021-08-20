Belgium to lift closing times for bars and restaurants

Belgium will lift all measures previously imposed on businesses in the catering industry, except the wearing of face masks, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced during a press conference on Friday.

“In our country, we are seeing the same theme that we see in most European countries, a rather slow but sure increase of the number of coronavirus cases,” De Croo said, adding that “we are expecting this trend to continue for a while because of travel and the fact that schools will soon reopen and people will return to work.”

He added that there is also good news, that the increase in cases doesn’t translate into an increase in the number of hospitalisations and deaths, and that this is mainly the result of the vaccinations, saying “the vaccine has changed the rules of the game.”

De Croo added: “That is why it is good news that we are a leading country when it comes to vaccination, there are few countries that are better than us.”

He emphasised that this is why getting vaccinated is the key message, as this is “a concrete thing you can do to help the situation in Belgium” and to help reopen society.

As more than 8 out of ten people have been vaccinated,” 1 September will be a new start for us all,” he said.

As of Wednesday, 1 September, the restriction on the number of people that can gather in a private home – currently, you can invite a maximum of eight people – will cease to apply.

All restrictions on businesses in the catering industry, with the exception of wearing face masks, will be lifted from 1 September.

This means there will no longer be a set closing time for bars and restaurants, people can once again stand at the bar and there is no longer a limit on the number of people at the table. However, you will still have to wear your face mask when not seated.

As previously announced by Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort, these measures will not be lifted in Brussels.

Meanwhile, dancing at weddings will once again be allowed from 1 September. Dancing in bars will remain prohibited until 1 October.

There will be no more restrictions on events with 200 visitors inside or 400 outside regarding wearing face masks or people having to keep their distance.

From October onwards, this rule will be extended to events attended by 500 people inside and 750 outside. At larger events, the Covid Safe Ticket will be used to continue without restrictions.

From 1 October, after one and a half years of closures, nightclubs will once again be allowed to reopen, but not in Brussels.

De Croo emphasised that not only in Brussels but in other places where the vaccination coverage rate is lower, more will have to be done to increase this rate.

In the regions where the vaccination coverage rate is lower, the Covid Safe Ticket,

For people in the health care sector, getting vaccinated is more than just a choice, as they have a responsibility to protect the people they are taking care of, said De Croo.

The various Ministers of Health have also been asked to publish figures on the vaccination rate of health care providers in medical institutions.

The Consultative Committee has also asked for the end of a federal phase, which has been in place since 12 march 2020 for the management of the coronavirus crisis, to be prepared.

“This does not mean that there is no more need for a collaboration between the regions,” De Croo added.

Flemish Minister President Jan Jambon added that the planning of the end of this phase will be discussed during the next Consultative Committee, expected to take place in mid-September.