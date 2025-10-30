Sun returns briefly to Belgium after rain moves in

Credit : Brussels-express

Belgium is set to enjoy a rare burst of sunshine on Thursday after several days of rain, though forecasters warn the clear skies won't last long.

According to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI), the morning will begin bright across most of the country, with only a few lingering clouds over the east. The weather will stay dry throughout the day, and temperatures will climb to around 9°C in the High Ardennes and up to 14°C in Flanders.

By evening, thin layers of high cloud will move in, with overnight lows dropping to between 3°C in the Hautes Fagnes and 9°C in western regions.

The RMI predicts a change on Friday as thicker clouds return from the west, bringing light rain and occasional showers that will spread across Belgium into the night. Weekend forecasts show a mix of sunshine and scattered rain, with temperatures peaking at around 16°C.