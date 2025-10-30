US plans to cut refugee intake, prioritise white South Africans

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa refuted Donald Trumps "genocide" allegation during a visit to the White House on 21 May 2025. © Wikimedia Commons.

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to significantly reduce the number of refugees admitted to the United States and prioritise white South Africans for resettlement.

The announcement was made in a Federal Register notice published on Thursday.

The new policy would allow a maximum of 7,500 refugees per year, specifically those persecuted due to their ethnicity, religion, or political beliefs.

Trump intends to prioritise Afrikaners, descendants of mainly Dutch and French settlers, claiming they are victims of genocide and racial discrimination. This claim is strongly denied by South Africa’s government.

During his first term, Trump steadily reduced the refugee cap, which dropped to 15,000 annually by the end of his presidency.

In comparison, the United States admitted 85,000 refugees in 2016.

Former President Joe Biden raised the limit to 125,000, focusing on refugees primarily from Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

In May, Trump publicly embarrassed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a White House visit. Trump accused the South African government of committing “genocide” against white farmers and displayed a video which, he alleged, backed his claim. His allegations were denied by the South African president.

Experts also dispute Trump’s assertions, noting they align with conspiracy theories common in far-right circles about an alleged “white genocide.”