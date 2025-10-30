Missing Dutchman's body reportedly found in Belgium

Dutch police vehicle © flickr.com

The body of a missing 25-year-old Dutchman has been found in Belgium, according to Dutch regional broadcaster NH Nieuws.

The man, known as Tijn, was reported missing on 14 September. On 24 October, the Office of the Public Prosecutor(OPP) in the Netherlands announced that his body had been discovered.

However, NH Nieuws claims the body was actually found earlier, on the same day two suspects were arrested. Dutch Authorities have not confirmed this timeline.

An OPP spokesperson told Dutch news agency ANP that the victim needed to be identified and his family informed before the discovery could be made public.

Tactical reasons related to the ongoing investigation also played a role in delaying the announcement, the spokesperson added.

The OPP did not disclose exactly when and where the body was found, declining to comment on specifics.

A court in North Holland decided on Thursday 30 October to extend by a further three months the pre-trial detention of the two suspects, aged 32 and 38. According to NH Nieuws, the suspects are brothers from Alkmaar, but this, too, has not been confirmed by authorities.