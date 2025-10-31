More Belgians opting for early retirement despite government push to extend careers

The upcoming rise in the legal retirement age to 66 in 2025 may have prompted many to retire sooner, analysts suggest. Credit : Unsplash

An increasing number of Belgians are choosing to retire early, even as the government encourages people to remain in work longer, Het Laatste Nieuws reported on Friday.

In 2024, around 140,000 Belgians stopped working permanently. Of those, nearly half, 69,313 people, retired before reaching the official retirement age of 65.

That figure is 14,000 higher than five years ago, according to data requested by N-VA parliamentary leader Axel Ronse from Pensions Minister Jan Jambon.

The upcoming rise in the legal retirement age to 66 in 2025 may have prompted many to retire sooner, analysts suggest.

The government has long sought to increase labour market participation among older workers, arguing that Belgium’s ageing population and pension costs make it essential for people to work longer.

