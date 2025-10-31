150 new cash points to open across Belgium in next six months

Credit : Batopin

Batopin, the ATM network jointly operated by Belgium's four largest banks, will open 150 new cash points in the coming half-year, the company announced on Friday.

Founded in 2020 by Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING and KBC, Batopin was created to develop a shared network of neutral ATMs across Belgium as banks phase out their own machines amid falling cash use.

Since the first "Cash Points" opened in 2021, the network has expanded to 750 locations. With the new installations, Batopin's rollout is now progressing 25 per cent faster than a year ago. The company also confirmed that more cash points than initially planned will be equipped with deposit functions by 2026.

By the end of next year, Batopin aims to have 1,040 active cash points. Rental agreements have already been signed for 1,000 of them, while the search continues for the remaining sites.

Batopin operates three types of ATMs: indoor units, wall machines and freestanding kiosks, the latter often installed in car parks or public spaces.

The project is part of a broader agreement with the federal government to ensure fair access to cash across the country. Alongside Batopin, another network, Jofico, a partnership between Crelan, Argenta, vdk bank, bpost and others, also manages ATM infrastructure in Belgium.