The Nutcracker returns to Brussels - with a distinctive flavour

The Nutcracker will be at Wolubilis on 16 November. Credit: handout

This November, the timeless magic of The Nutcracker will return to Brussels but with a distinctive touch.

Under the artistic direction of Anderson Santana, the Brussels International Ballet will perform Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic at Wolubilis (Woluwe-Saint-Lambert) on 16 November, blending tradition, artistry, and international talent in a performance that promises both wonder and warmth.

A Brazilian vision in the heart of Europe

Born in Brazil, Anderson Santana began his career as a dancer at the Ballet School of Rio de Janeiro and later at the Teatro Municipal. A turning point came when the legendary choreographer Maurice Béjart, impressed by his talent, invited him to Europe to join the Ballet of the 20th Century.

This opportunity launched Santana’s international career, leading him to perform with several major European companies before eventually establishing himself as a choreographer and teacher.

After years on stage, Santana founded his own company: Brussels International Ballet. “I wanted to create a place that trains dancers to the highest level - not just a school, but a professional company,” he says to The Brussels Times.

A professional academy

Located in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, the academy trains around 40 to 50 dancers from across the globe - Belgium, the United States, Canada, Australia, and beyond. The dancers’ schedule is demanding: classes run six days a week, from 9.30 am to 5 pm, with lessons in classical ballet, contemporary, anatomy, Pilates, and even nutrition. “To become a dancer, they have to work at least four hours of classical every day,” Santana says firmly.

That passion for classical dance comes alive each winter through The Nutcracker. Santana’s version combines new choreography and modern staging with Tchaikovsky’s original spirit. “We must keep the traditional essence,” he insists. “The dancers who come to me really want to dance the classical repertoire.”

Magic on stage

Audiences for the Nutcracker can expect an evening filled with 40 dancers on stage, breathtaking sets and lighting, and dazzling costumes. “There will be the little mice, the soldiers, the snowflakes… and in the second act, a beautiful set with Russia, China, and more,” Santana says. “It’s a show for adults and children from the age of six, full of technique and magic.”

The performance follows the familiar story of Clara and her Nutcracker, who comes to life to battle the Mouse King before leading her through the Kingdom of Sweets, where the famous Spanish, Arabian, and Russian dances, the Waltz of the Flowers, and the final pas de deux bring the dream to a sparkling close.

Building a legacy

After more than a decade of dedication, Anderson Santana continues to shape a new generation of professional dancers while championing the place of classical ballet in Brussels. Each year, several of his dancers go on to join some of the world’s most prestigious ballet companies. “They usually stay with us for about three years. The goal of this academy is to be the catalyst to start their career,” he explains.

The Nutcracker is co-produced by Fabrice Vandeloise, a Brussels-based producer. The show will be performed on four dates, beginning at Wolubilis on Sunday, 16 November at 18:00.

It will then travel to Théâtre de Namur on 30 November, Centre Culturel de Nivelles on 6 December, and finally La Sucrerie in Wavre on 21 December. Tickets are available through the official Brussels International Ballet website.

Related News