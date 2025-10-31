Xi Jinping wants Japanese premier to have a 'correct understanding' of China

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Gyeongju on 31 October 2025. STR / JAPAN POOL / JIJI PRESS / AFP

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed hope on Friday that Japan’s new government, led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, would develop a “proper understanding of China.”

Takaichi, a long-time China critic, assumed office on 21 October, raising concerns about a potential deterioration in relations between the two countries. Historical, trade, and territorial disputes have long strained ties between Beijing and Tokyo.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, Xi warned that misconceptions about China could create tensions. He urged Takaichi’s government to pursue peaceful, friendly, and cooperative bilateral relations.

Xi also called on Japan to uphold agreements drawn from four key political documents between the two nations. He stressed the importance of respecting historical and territorial matters, including on the issue of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

The Chinese leader insisted both countries should avoid letting disagreements define their relationship.

China lays claim to nearly the entire South China Sea, thereby clashing with territorial assertions by neighbouring countries, including Japan. Meanwhile, Takaichi has openly supported security cooperation with Taiwan, despite China’s ongoing military and diplomatic pressure on the island.

Earlier, Takaichi said she had conveyed Japan’s “grave concerns” over issues such as the South China Sea during her discussions with Xi Jinping.