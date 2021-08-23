   
Petrol prices fall from Tuesday in Belgium
Monday, 23 August, 2021
    Petrol prices at Belgian pumps will decrease from this Tuesday following a year of steadily rising prices.

    Amongst other changes, the maximum price of Euro Super 95 E5 petrol will be €1.6020 per litre (- €0.04), according to the latest announcement from the FPS Economy – Belgium’s federal administration service.

    The maximum price of Super Plus 98 E5 petrol will now be €1.6430 per litre (- €0.025).

    While the price for both has fallen, this new figure remains higher than the average cost in previous months in 2021. The average price has been steadily rising from €1.4142 per litre for Euro Super 95 E5 in January and peaked at €1.6350 in July.

    Similarly, the price of Super Plus 98 E5 started the year at €1.4369 per litre before peaking at 1.6618 per litre in July.

