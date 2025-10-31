Brussels unions urge Parliament to look into alleged police violence

Protesters clash with riot police at a demonstration in Brussels against the Federal Government measures on Tuesday 14 October 2025. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

The Brussels CGSP-ALR trade union federation has called for a parliamentary inquiry into alleged police violence during recent protests in the city.

In a statement issued on Friday, the federation, which is made up of public service unions, condemned the “extreme severity” with which the police acted during protests on 2 and 14 October, and during the eviction of undocumented migrants on 17 October.

The CGSP-ALR claims police used excessive force, including striking individuals “on the head with telescopic batons, causing bleeding” and shouting insults such as “dirty leftist,” “filthy whores,” and “rats.”

It also criticised the use of crowd containment techniques, such as “netting” (encircling protestors), and “deploying tear gas in enclosed areas on immobilised individuals.”

The federation highlighted a recent court ruling in March, in which the Brussels Correctional Court found the Brussels police and Mayor Philippe Close guilty of using disproportionate force and crowd containment methods. An appeal has been lodged against this ruling.

“Not one word for the victims. No gestures of support for the injured. Only a smug, complicit, and contemptuous attitude from administrative authorities,” the CGSP-ALR commented.

The trade unionists stressed their opposition to “all violence against police officers, as well as the disproportionate use of force by the police.”

They also emphasised their refusal to allow the police to become “instruments of violent repression against social movements and peaceful protests.”

Finally, the CGSP-ALR urged the Brussels Parliament to set up a commission to investigate “the actions of certain officers who tarnish the honour of the entire profession.”

It stressed that one of parliament’s roles is “to provide democratic oversight of the actions of the executive branch.”