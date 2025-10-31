Prosecution appeals against ancle bracelet for NATO procurement scandal suspect

Police van in Bredene. Credit: Belga

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has appealed a decision to place a 60-year-old man under electronic surveillance in the NATO procurement corruption case, which means he will remain in custody for now.

The case involves alleged irregularities in awarding defence contracts for NATO, including the procurement of ammunition and drones. Prosecutors previously revealed that employees of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency in Luxembourg had provided confidential information to contractors.

Authorities suspect the funds obtained through these illegal activities were laundered, potentially through the creation of consultancy firms.

Earlier this year, federal anti-corruption police searched a property in Bredene, West Flanders, taking the suspect and his wife into custody, although the woman was released after questioning. Her husband was officially arrested by an investigating judge in Bruges.

Another suspect, extradited from Spain, had already been placed under electronic surveillance. Last week, the Bruges court had sought to release him conditionally, but the Federal Prosecutor’s Office appealed against that decision.

On Friday, the Bruges court ruled in favour of electronic surveillance for the 60-year-old suspect from Bredene, but the Federal Prosecutor's Office appealed immediately. The suspect will remain in detention until the Ghent Court of Appeal reviews both appeals.