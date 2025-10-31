USG posted after-tax profit of over €4 million in 2024/2025 season

© BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

Union Saint-Gilloise, USG, has announced an after-tax profit of €4,217,796 for the 2024/2025 season, during which it won the Belgian football championship.

The Brussels-based football club made the announcement on Friday.

It also stated that its participation in the Champions League this season would “generate significant growth in revenue and results for the 2025/2026 financial year.”

The profits for 2024/2025 are attributed primarily to player sales during the 2024 transfer window and the club’s successful European campaign. Player transfers in the summer of 2023 were also the primary source of income for the previous season, grossing over €17 million.

Operational income remained comparable to the last season, emphasising the need for a new stadium to secure higher and sustainable income streams in the future.

The Belgian champions stressed their commitment to managing expenses responsibly, noting that wage costs were similar to the previous season's despite their sporting success. The club also continues to invest in infrastructure and youth development initiatives.