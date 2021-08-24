   
Covid-safe greenhouse restaurant to open on Brussels rooftop
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021
    Tuesday, 24 August 2021
    Covid-safe greenhouse restaurant to open on Brussels rooftop

    Tuesday, 24 August 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Stijn Vanderdeelen // STYN.be

    Adventurous diners looking for a meal with a view will soon be able to dine on the roof of the Royal Library of Belgium in a new pop up restaurant.

    The new concept from Ghent travel and event agency Porta Mundi, will feature a pop-up restaurant with greenhouses on the roof terrace of the Koninklijke Bibliotheek and is set to open in October.

     

     “We wanted to show that you can indeed enjoy a unique culinary experience in a corona-safe way,” organiser Michiel Vanderheyden told HLN. “The roof terrace of the iconic Royal Library is one of the most exclusive locations in the city. Just like the Castle of Ooidonk, every stone exudes prestige and history. The view is also epic in many ways.” 

     

    More information on the pop-up can be found on the website, with organisers warning that spaces are limited. Greenhouses can be rented for large groups of up to 12, or for more intimate settings of 2 people.

    This is the second event from the team, which first set up greenhouses in the garden of the Ooidonk Castle in Deinze near Gent in an effort to create events during uncertain covid times.