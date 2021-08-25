   
Brussels named 12th best city for singles in Europe
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021
    Brussels named 12th best city for singles in Europe

    Wednesday, 25 August 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: canva

    Brussels has once again been named the 12th best city in Europe for single people, according to research by global travel site Big 7 Travel.

    The Belgian capital’s high ranking is due to an average of 25,000 monthly downloads of the dating app Tinder from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Data shows that Brussels Tinder users have sex with an average of 1.57 people met on the app, higher than other European cities, according to Big 7.

    “The nightlife in Brussels is relaxed and slightly quieter than other European cities, but there’s plenty of places to meet a partner,” Big 7 found. 

    The company gathered data on the use of the dating apps Tinder and Badoo, the population percentage of single people per capita and the opinions of residents to create the list which places Birmingham in 50th position and Stockholm in the top spot.

    Another key factor, according to the site, is the overall population of a city because “you don’t want a date where you’ll bump into the person the next day!”

    The only other Belgian city to make it onto the list is Leuven, which once again came in at 43rd due to “a high single student population and plenty of bars (and Belgian beers!).”

     “Tinder swiping among Gen Z users increased by 39% in first few months of coronavirus lockdown, with many users activating ‘passport’ mode to swipe in cities such as London and Stockholm,” Big 7 explained in a press release. “In Italy, swipe volume among Gen Z users increased by a whopping 67% – the highest globally.”

    For the full list, click here.