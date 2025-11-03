National Prison Days 2025 will invite Belgians to analyse their stereotypes

Observation cameras outside of Mechelen's prison pictured on Wednesday 13 August 2025. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

This year's 12th edition of National Prison Days, which focuses on the theme of “Deconstructing Prisons," is set to take place from 13 to 23 November.

The event, organised by the Concertation of Prison Associations (CAAP), aims to prompt reflection on the role of prisons and the meaning of punishment through activities and conferences in Wallonia and Brussels.

Organisers describe prisons as opaque, misunderstood spaces often surrounded by misconceptions and misinformation. They argue that public opinion, properly informed, is crucial to reshaping the concept of incarceration as a standard response to crime.

The programme includes mock trials, conferences, debates, theatre performances, and stand-up comedy shows. A parliamentary visit to Saint-Gilles prison is also planned.

The initiative goes beyond public awareness, aiming to highlight issues inside prisons, including overcrowding, chronic staff shortages, and inhumane living conditions. CAAP points out that recent events have once again underscored the dire state of Belgian prisons.

Details of the full programme are available on the National Prison Days website.