Shein bans the sale of sex dolls on its platform

This photograph shows the logo of Asian e-commerce giant Shein on the facade of the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville (BHV) department store in Paris on November 3, 2025, just days before it opens its first physical store at BHV in Paris. Julie SEBADELHA / AFP

Chinese online retailer Shein has announced a global ban on the sale of sex dolls on its platform following controversy in France over “childlike” dolls.

The retailer said in a press statement that all advertisements and images related to sex dolls have been removed from its website.

It also expanded its list of banned keywords to prevent sellers from bypassing the rules.

This newly implemented measure is effective worldwide, Shein emphasised in its press release. Additionally, the retailer has temporarily removed its ‘adult products’ category.

Shein CEO Donald Tang has taken “personal responsibility” for the issue, while pointing out that the controversial listings originated from third-party sellers.

The decision follows accusations by France’s fraud prevention agency, DGCCRF, that Shein was hosting listings of sex dolls resembling children on its website. French authorities had also alerted the judiciary.

"If this happens again, we have the right to ban the Shein platform from the French market, and I will request that," French Minister of the Economy Roland Lescure had said.

In response to the DGCCRF claims, Shein had already removed these specific products from its website.

The anti-fraud service also said on Monday that it had taken legal action against similar dolls on the AliExpress website.

"The advertisements in question were removed as soon as we were made aware of them," the web platform said in a response.