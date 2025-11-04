Non-EU women face major hurdles in labour market

The Youth Guarantee office at the Brussels employment agency Actiris. Credit: Jonas Hamers/Belga.

The employment rate among women from outside the European Union who live in Belgium is 49%, significantly lower than the rate for women of Belgian origin, which is 79%.

This is one of the main finding of a report published on Tuesday by the Institute for the Equality of Women and Men.

Only about one-third of the 26% gap can be explained by measurable socio-demographic factors, such as differences in education levels. The remaining portion remains unexplained and may stem from various underlying mechanisms, the researchers suggest.

Language, a prominent issue

Interview findings show that language barriers are a prominent issue. Employers often require high levels of proficiency in French or Dutch, even for roles where English is the primary working language.

Although many women are eager to learn French or Dutch, family responsibilities and financial limitations frequently prevent them from attending courses.

Another obstacle is the complexity of recognising foreign qualifications and work experience. Regulations governing the recognition of credentials can vary significantly between countries.

The Belgian labour market’s strict requirements for diplomas and lack of progression opportunities in temporary or informal jobs further contribute to these challenges.

Gender, migration-related biases

Discrimination also significantly affects non-EU women. Audit research indicates that they are less likely to receive job invitations or offers than their Belgian counterparts, even with equivalent qualifications.

These women face intersecting disadvantages due to both gender and migration-related discrimination.

Traditional family norms within non-EU migrant communities further influence the low participation rates of women in the workforce. Many enter the job market later, exit earlier, and experience more interruptions in their employment.

They are more likely to work part-time, earn lower average wages, and accumulate less work experience.

Limited access to affordable childcare

Limited access to affordable childcare and parental leave also disproportionately affects women, particularly those with temporary contracts or precarious working conditions.

The researchers advocate for an intersectional approach to addressing these deep-rooted barriers. This includes strengthening language education, simplifying diploma recognition procedures, and improving access to childcare.

Flexible work arrangements should be a priority for employers, according to the report.

Additionally, efforts must be made to tackle discrimination by raising awareness among employers and HR professionals about unconscious biases and intersectionality, while promoting inclusive hiring practices.