Didier Reynders reportedly charged with money laundering

Didier Reynders. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

Didier Reynders was formally charged with money laundering and other potential offences, the nature of which are currently unknown, according to several media outlets including Le Soir and Follow The Money.

The former Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and former European Commissioner, was charged after being questioned by an investigating judge on 16 October.

It was revealed last year that Reynders was being investigated over suspicions of money laundering, made through the purchase of lottery tickets.

The former Commissioner is not being held in custody, according to Follow the Money, citing a source familiar with the case.

Questioned shortly after her husband, Bernadette Prignon, honorary magistrate of the Liège Court of Appeal, has currently not been charged.

The Public Prosecutor's Office did not wish to confirm the information, when approached by the Belga News Agency.

The lawyers representing Didier Reynders and Bernadette Prignon also declined to comment, reserving their statements for the courts.

Being charged does not negate the presumption of innocence, but it does mean that the investigating judge believes there is serious evidence of guilt.

A formal charge also gives the suspect more rights, such as the possibility of requesting access to the case file.

Related News