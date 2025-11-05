Belgium quietly launches MyGov.be, a state-run alternative to Itsme

Startscreen of the Mygov app in French. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

The Belgian government has quietly rolled out MyGov.be, a new digital identity app that lets citizens log in securely to government platforms such as Tax-on-Web, My Pension, and My eBox. The feature, a digital key similar to Itsme, was added in mid-October, without major public announcement.

From dependence to sovereignty

Until now, Belgians could only access government sites using Itsme or an ID card reader. Itsme, developed by Belgian Mobile ID, a consortium of major banks (Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING, KBC) and telecom operators (Proximus, Telenet, Orange), has become an everyday tool for millions.

Its success, however, also made the government dependent on a private platform. Concerned about potential foreign takeovers and the absence of a fallback plan, the federal administration decided three years ago to develop a state-controlled alternative.

“Placing ourselves in a position of dependence on a private operator for something as essential as authentication between the citizen and the State is not good management, it’s foolishness.”, declared Mathieu Michel, former Secretary of State for Digitalization that was at the helm of MyGov.be, now federal MP.

He adds that MyGov.be belongs to the Belgian State and represents “the most solid form of identity, because it’s issued and secured by the government itself.”

Complementary, not competing

Michel insists that MyGov is not designed to replace Itsme, but rather to complement it. “The goal of MyGov.be is not to replace Itsme, but to complete the existing authentication ecosystem,” he explains. “Our ambition is to give citizens simple, secure, and sovereign access to all public digital services. MyGov.be provides a public alternative developed under direct state control, free from external dependence.”

If Itsme were ever acquired by a foreign company, Michel confirms that MyGov would serve as an official backup: “Should market developments undermine Itsme’s continuity or trustworthiness, MyGov.be would provide a sovereign alternative ensuring security and continuity, a principle of technological independence, not distrust.”

According to him, the project was never about cost, but about control: “The cost of Itsme wasn’t the driving force. The aim was to safeguard the sovereign function of authentication and identification without relying on a private operator, even if the State holds a small share through the SFPI (Federal Participation and Investment Company).”

Michel reveals that talks were held with Itsme to secure stronger guarantees, but that “they never succeeded.” While officials maintain that MyGov is not born of distrust, the comment hints at a more complex backdrop, one where sovereignty and control may have quietly outweighed partnership.

How it works

Users can download the MyGov app from the App Store or Google Play and activate it using their eID, a card reader, or even Itsme itself. Once active, they can connect to platforms such as My Health, My Pension, or Tax-on-Web by scanning a QR code and confirming with their PIN, a process nearly identical to Itsme.

The app already serves as a digital wallet, allowing users to store and share official documents such as ID data, birth certificates, and vehicle registrations. Since its release in 2023, over 400,000 Belgians have activated MyGov.

Security first

Some cybersecurity experts have questioned whether introducing a second system might increase complexity. Vincent Defrenne, co-founder of NVISO and the Cyber Security Challenge Belgium, notes that “a single, unified system can be more secure and user-friendly.”

Michel, however, dismisses the concern: “I’ve never heard that argument. Other authentication mechanisms exist alongside Itsme without creating any additional cyber risk. Both solutions meet the same security standards, and having several options actually strengthens resilience, as in any critical infrastructure.”

He also emphasizes that MyGov does not create new databases: “User data is hosted by the relevant administrations. MyGov doesn’t generate new data stores but relies on existing authentic sources.”

Furthermore, no system is safe from phishing, a reminder that even the most secure technology depends on user vigilance.

Next steps

MyGov will continue to evolve. Upcoming features include the ability to digitally sign official documents, a mobile ID equivalent to the physical identity card, and integration with the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI).

For Michel, the project marks a milestone in digital sovereignty: “Itsme is a Belgian pride. MyGov should be one too. One reflects the strength of our private sector; the other, the sovereign vision of our State. Together, they build a safer and more open digital future for everyone.”

Related News