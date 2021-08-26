Pro League distributes 250 football training kits to young flood victims

The Pro League, which represents Belgium’s professional football clubs, announced on Thursday that it will distribute football training kits to 250 children affected by last month’s floods.

In collaboration with the association of francophone football clubs (ACFF), the Pro League and Liège Province “hope to help young footballers start playing their favourite sport in clubs again,” the Pro League said in a statement. “As well as distributing training kits, the Pro League has provided 1000 meals to flood victims in the Ourthe Valley. Both initiatives were financed by the emergency #ProLeagueHelps fund.”

The emergency fund was created at the end of July by the Pro League. “Many clubs and supporters showed solidarity and organised fundraising campaigns for the affected region. The Pro League created this fund in partnership with its clubs and media partner Eleven Sports, offering a central space for fans to contribute,” Pierre François – director of the Pro League – explained in a press release.

Fans have been generous in their donations, as too have so many who have supported other campaigns in support of the victims. At the beginning of the month, the Red Cross announced that it had raised a record €35 million in donations for flood victims. The managing director of the Belgian Red Cross labelled the floods as “the biggest humanitarian disaster we have ever seen in this country.”

The Brussels Times