   
Liege chocolate maker gets temporary home from Flemish baker
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 27 August, 2021
Latest News:
Farmers want to make it clear: the garden...
What Brussels is doing to increase its vaccination...
Liege chocolate maker gets temporary home from Flemish...
Brussels extends stricter rules for hospitality sector until...
Despite weather, Belgian coast welcomes nearly 4 million...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 27 August 2021
    Farmers want to make it clear: the garden law does not apply to their fields
    What Brussels is doing to increase its vaccination rate
    Liege chocolate maker gets temporary home from Flemish baker
    Brussels extends stricter rules for hospitality sector until 30 September
    Despite weather, Belgian coast welcomes nearly 4 million tourists this summer
    Antwerp shooting was intended for victim’s brother
    Access to labour market increasingly difficult for young people
    Kabul suicide bombing: PM De Croo ‘horrified’
    Belgium tightens testing rules for the fully vaccinated from 31 August
    Number of coronavirus hospitalisations continues to decrease
    The Recap: Date Fixed For Nightclub Reopenings
    With nearly 80% of adults vaccinated, Wallonia reorganises vaccination campaign
    Half of Germany turns red, Flanders still orange on European travel map
    One million euros for volunteer sector will support equality-focused projects
    Pro League distributes 250 football training kits to young flood victims
    Second Johnson & Johnson shot makes antibodies increase ninefold
    Negotiations stall at Brussels Airlines, strike notice filed
    Social tenants in Ghent apartment blocks driven out by vermin
    Brussels to reopen nightclubs on 1 October
    Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Great For Singles?
    View more
    Share article:

    Liege chocolate maker gets temporary home from Flemish baker

    Friday, 27 August 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Credit: Belga

    One of the victims of the flooding in Wallonia in July was the chocolatier Galler, whose factory was situated on the banks of the Vesdre in Chaudfontaine in Liege province.

    Many people were made homeless by the flooding, some for the long term, and Galler was among them.

    The damage should have put paid to production for a long time, but help has come from an unexpected corner.

    Galler has now announced it has signed contracts to resume production, using its own staff and raw materials, at various locations in Flanders. One, where Galler will make its waffles, is a baker in the Andenne area.

    The quality of the chocolate will not change, the company assured, but the trademark shape and size of Galler bars may be slightly different given that the entire equipment of the factory in Chaudfontaine is either destroyed by the water or ruined by the silt.

    The company has had to improvise with new moulds. The original moulds and machines date back to 1976, when the company launched. Galler hopes to be back on-site by March next year, although at this stage such forecasts can only be speculative.

    Meanwhile, the flood damage to Galler’s factory has been estimated at nine million euros, director Valérie Stefenatto announced yesterday.

    We still have to find seven million, because the insurance policies only intervene up to an amount of 2 million euros,” said Stefenatto. “Our financial partners have expressed their support and we hope to reach financing agreements before the end of September.”