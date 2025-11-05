Belgium in Brief: Is it a bird, is it a plane....?

Credit: Belga

No. It's a drone, actually. Or potentially several of them.

Yet again, overnight, there were more drone incursions into Belgian airspace. This time, Brussels Airport had to be closed – twice – and flights were rerouted or cancelled, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. The implications are still being felt today.

This is getting a bit ridiculous, to be honest. Something needs to be done clearly – but the question is what exactly. Over the past couple of weeks, there have been many pronouncements about various options on the table, and about who we think is responsible. State actors? Private individuals? Belgium is a prime target for this, of course, what with NATO headquartered here, the EU institutions, a huge diplomatic core and congested airspace.

The tough talk is fine and necessary, of course. But yet again, the tough talk needs to be followed up by action – and yet again, the politicians appear to be falling short.

You'd think that an overnight situation like yesterday's would make the decision-makers spring into action, hold an emergency cabinet meeting, issue a strong joint statement indicating the decisive and clear actions that they will take, and explain the strategy to the public. This messaging is as important as the actual actions. The electorate needs to understand that you are on top of things, are dealing with them and understand that this is a priority. That you will protect people.

No such decisiveness here, though. They talked about having a meeting, and have decided to have one tomorrow instead. What message does that send, either to those responsible for the actions or to the public at large?

So in the meantime, in the absence of any government plans, I have come up with my own suggestion.

Bearing in mind that Brussels clearly has a substantial population of young men who enjoy nothing more than letting off a few dozen rounds from automatic weapons each night, with scant regard for where the bullets end up, perhaps their unique skillset could be put to better use.

They could be gainfully employed, stationed on strategically placed rooftops to fire at will at any foreign body hovering above Brussels each night. They would get to shoot their guns, they would get to release their adrenaline, and they would get a sense of camaraderie and purpose.

In return, we could catch our planes and sleep more easily in our beds, knowing that they are off the streets and not able to harm anyone, intentionally or otherwise. We would be killing two birds with one stone. Or two drones with one bullet.

It's just an idea – but for lack of any official plan, maybe it's worth a shot, so to speak.

We are holding an evening event next Wednesday, which will discuss the ongoing financial issues of Brussels. Join The Brussels Times After Work Debate for an in-depth discussion with newly appointed Brussels Finance Minister Dirk De Smedt and a panel of experts from finance, academia, and politics. For more information and to register, click here.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

The airspace above Brussels Airport has been closed again on Tuesday evening shortly before 10pm, after another drone was spotted at the airport. Read more.

From the terrorist attacks in Brussels and the floods in Wallonia to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been no clear or structural response in Belgium. Read more.

Until now, Belgians could only access government sites using Itsme or an ID card reader. MyGov.be, a new digital identity app lets citizens log in securely to government platforms such as Tax-on-Web, My Pension, and My eBox. Read more.

It was revealed last year that the former Belgian Deputy Prime Minister was suspected of money laundering through the purchase of lottery tickets. Read more.

The same products are also sold abroad, sometimes at half the price, particularly in France. Read more.

Explore the full rankings and discover every top-rated restaurant on our interactive map. Read more.

Authorities have not confirmed reports that a firearm was used, though an investigation is underway to determine whether a shot was fired. Read more.