By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Woman gets 24 months for smuggling drugs, boyfriend into prison
Hasselt Prison, Limburg. © Belga

A 38-year-old woman from Tessenderlo-Ham, Limburg Province, has received a 24-month jail sentence, half of it suspended, and a suspended fine of €8,000, for smuggling drugs into Hasselt Prison.

The woman had smuggled the man, GHB, into the prison on 23 September, and was also caught in possession of speed. She admitted her involvement. Drugs were also found in her boyfriend’s possession inside the prison.

The judge said her actions undermined the rule of law. Smuggling drugs into prisons complicates prison staff’s work, as they already face challenging conditions dealing with inmates under the influence, he stated.

Just over two weeks ago, Limburg’s public prosecutor announced a collaborative initiative with prison authorities and police to discourage drug use and prevent substances from entering prisons.

This initiative includes tightening controls on inmate visits.

