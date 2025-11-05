Barcelona fan arrested after fire on De Lijn bus

Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

A fire on a bus operated by De Lijn led to the arrest of an FC Barcelona fan in Brugge on Wednesday evening, local police have confirmed.

The incident occurred ahead of Wednesday's Champions League match between Club Brugge and FC Barcelona.

Visiting supporters were being transported by shuttle buses from the Vrijdagmarkt near ’t Zand to the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Police noticed a sudden flash as fans were boarding one of the buses, and quickly evacuated the vehicle, preventing injuries.

The fire brigade managed to control the blaze swiftly.

A suspect, a Barcelona supporter, was held at the scene and placed under judicial arrest. The public prosecutor will decide how the case proceeds after his interrogation.

Further investigation is required to determine whether the fire was deliberate or accidental.

Pyrotechnics, which are believed to have caused the fire, are banned due to their inherent danger, police spokesperson Lien Depoorter stated.