The King will receive Prime Minister Bart De Wever today at 1pm, the Palace announced this morning. The prime minister will report on the budget negotiations during his audience with the King.

Today was supposed to be the day De Wever presented his budget to the Belgian parliament. However, no agreement has been reached by De Wever's Arizona government, and there is little to suggest that the federal government will succeed in reaching an agreement on the multi-year budget in the near future.

Bouchez backs De Wever

Georges-Louis Bouchez, chairman of the liberal MR party, explicitly expressed his support for the Arizona government on Wednesday evening. He made this statement during a Unizo dinner in Maarkedal, East Flanders. However, he said he disagreed with the VAT increase proposed during the budget talks.

According to Bouchez, the approach to the King does not mean the federal government is on the verge of collapse. "We fully support the prime minister and the federal government in finding solutions," he said. "Our position is clear: a good budget, but not with too many taxes."

He emphasised that the MR has indeed made counterproposals. "We have made counterproposals, contrary to what is being claimed." The MR wants the budget adjusted on the expenditure side, referring to the coalition agreement. "I signed an agreement nine months ago. I don't see why it wouldn't be respected today."

Bouchez ruled out the possibility of the government falling. "For the MR, it's not a question of this government not lasting until 2029. There will always be a government until the next elections. I'm working on that."

Bouchez also briefly referred to the ongoing talks within the Brussels government, but didn't elaborate. He only stated that these negotiations are running parallel to the federal budget work, which, according to him, "doesn't lighten the agenda."

A meeting of the National Security Council is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to discuss the drone threat. This will be followed by a meeting of the inner cabinet. The prime minister will then determine what further options are available within the budget negotiations.