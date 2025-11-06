Club Brugge hold Barcelona to draw in spectacular Champion's League match

Club's Carlos Forbs celebrates after scoring during a game between Belgian Club Brugge KV and Spanish FC Barcelona, on Wednesday 05 November 2025 in Brugge, on day four of the League phase of the UEFA Champions League tournament. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

Club Brugge and FC Barcelona drew 3-3 in a thrilling Champions League match on Wednesday evening.

Brugge took the lead three times during the game, with Nicolo Tresoldi scoring early in the 6th minute and Carlos Forbs adding a brace in the 17th and 63rd minutes.

Barcelona equalised each time, thanks to goals from Ferran Torres in the 8th minute, Lamine Yamal in the 61st minute, and an own goal by Christos Tzolis in the 77th minute.

In the dying moments of the match, Romeo Vermant appeared to clinch victory for Brugge, but his goal was disallowed for a foul on Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in added time.

Brugge remain 22nd in the standings with 4 points, while Barcelona are 11th with 7 points.

On 26 November, Brugge will face Sporting Portugal in their next group match.

