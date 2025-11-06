Belgium in Brief: Strength in numbers

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon.

As I write this, Belgium's Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) has confirmed to us here at The Brussels Times that measures to combat drone incursions have been signed off at a special National Security Council meeting, which has just ended. They include rapidly strengthening the National Air Security Centre, amongst other things.

No one is quite clear what that actually means, though. So we are awaiting more clarification. Bearing in mind the frustration over a lack of communication over the past few days, we shall see if that is forthcoming. Maybe that will come after another meeting to discuss matters further, which is scheduled for tomorrow. Maybe not.

It's important that, if you are communicating "action," you can explain what those actions are and how they will be implemented – otherwise it can look like you are saying things just for the sake of looking tough, with no real tangible outcomes.

What is obvious, though, is that this is not a simple fix to a simple problem – and it will require cross-border international cooperation.

It's a busy end to a busy week for Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) and his government, and it's not over yet. In addition to tomorrow's meeting with the EU Commission to discuss Russian seized assets, and how and if they can be unlocked (Belgium is currently blocking this), there is now, as I mentioned, another meeting about drones. And, already scheduled today was a trip to see the King, because there is still no agreement on the federal budget.

It looks like the PM will suggest a final final deadline of the end of December, otherwise he will tender his government's resignation. Getting a resolution to these budget talks is more crucial than ever – this is not the time for Belgium to be without a Federal Government, for all the reasons above.

I say it again – it's time that politicians took their responsibilities seriously, put aside the party issues that are blocking progress and looked at the bigger picture for the greater good. A compromise must be reached. This is not the time for the people to be without strong leadership at any level. In the face of adversity, unity of purpose is the strongest weapon you can deploy. It's time for Belgium's leaders to step up to the plate.

