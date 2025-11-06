Hurricane Melissa leaves up to 5 million tonnes of debris in Jamaica - UN estimate

Damage from Hurricane Melissa is seen at Sea Garden Beach resort, in Montego Bay, Jamaica on November 3,2025. Storm-ravaged communities in western Jamaica were facing dire straits November 2, 2025, days after record-setting Hurricane Melissa left towns demolished and at least 28 people dead across the island. Ricardo Makyn / AFP

Hurricane Melissa has left an estimated five million tonnes of debris in Jamaica, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The storm is regarded as “the most severe climate disaster in Jamaican history,” said Kishan Khoday, UNDP representative in the Caribbean nation. Initial estimates place the damage at approximately 30% of Jamaica’s GDP, with this figure expected to increase.

UNDP’s satellite data analysis shows that the debris includes 2.1 million tonnes of destroyed homes, 1.3 million tonnes of vegetation, and 1.4 million tonnes of personal belongings.

Khoday has urged the international community to act swiftly, warning that delays could lead to blocked roads, paralysed essential services, loss of income, and increased suffering for those most affected by the storm.

To date, Hurricane Melissa has resulted in 76 deaths across the Caribbean. A study by World Weather Attribution confirmed that human-induced climate change made the storm more intense and wetter.