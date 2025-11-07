Drones are causing 'significant economic disruption', says Brussels Airlines

A Brussels Airlines aircaft prepares to take off on the tarmac at Zaventem airport in Brussels on August 21, 2025. Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

The repeated drone intrusions over Brussels Zaventem Airport have caused significant economic disruption for Brussels Airlines, according to its spokesperson Nico Cardone.

Operations at the airport were halted several times in recent days due to these incidents, with closures required for at least 30 minutes following each drone sighting, as per the safety protocol.

The interruptions have resulted in flight delays and cancellations, though Brussels Airlines is not yet able to precisely calculate the financial impact.

One major cost comes from planes forced to circle in the air, consuming additional fuel, explained Cardone.

Flights diverted to neighbouring countries’ airports have also added to expenses, including infrastructure fees and the arrangements needed to bring stranded passengers back to Belgium.

Costs for accommodating passengers, such as hotel stays and taxi rides, further compound the financial burden, as do empty flights deployed to retrieve aircraft from foreign airports, Cardone added.

