Work: absences of more than one month increase...

Medium-term absence from work, a term applied to absences of more than a month and less than a year, has increased by 11% between January 2019 and July 2021 according to a study by human resources company SD Worx.

The findings assessed different age categories and found that this increase was particularly marked among workers under 25 years of age where medium-term absence has doubled in 30 months. The trend was also discernable in the age groups 25-29 (+33%) and 30-34 (+24%).

“Social interactions are vital for all ages but in particular at the start of one’s career, when it is important for younger workers to receive regular coaching and assistance from more senior colleagues in order to enter into the culture of the company,” explained François Lombard, a consultant at SD Worx.

“The combination of restriction measures affecting private lives and the mass adoption of teleworking seems to have had a detrimental effect on the morale of younger workers and thus, their presence at work.”

The number of days worked has so far increased in 2021 in comparison to 2020 figures and temporary unemployment as a result of the Covid-19 is at its lowest level since July, SD Worx noted.

In a survey published recently by the company, it seems that home working and hybrid models that aim to combine the benefits of the workplace and home environment will become more common following the pandemic, particularly in small and medium -sized businesses.

The Brussels Times