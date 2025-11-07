The Louvre presents emergency security measures

Tourists queue to enter the Louvre museum next to the Louvre pyramid designed by Chinese-US architect Ieoh Ming Pei, in Paris, on November 3, 2025. Julie SEBADELHA / AFP

The administration of the Louvre Museum has announced emergency measures to improve security following the theft of its Crown Jewels.

The museum held an extraordinary board meeting on Friday, ordered by Culture Minister Rachida Dati after a major security breach on 19 October led to costly losses.

The minister cited a “chronic underestimation” of the risks of intrusion and theft at the Louvre as mentioned in an ongoing administrative investigation into the theft.

As part of its new initiatives, the museum will immediately appoint a “security coordinator” directly linked to the chairman’s office so as to streamline communication between departments managing security.

The Louvre also plans to introduce distancing equipment around the museum’s entrances in the coming weeks and to install additional surveillance cameras within the next few months.

Security weaknesses around the museum’s perimeter were severely criticised after thieves managed to infiltrate the Louvre in broad daylight to steal eight Crown Jewels.

Friday’s meeting, attended by state representatives and staff members, occurred amid mounting challenges for the world’s most visited museum. It came just one day after State auditors issued a scathing report on the Louvre’s management between 2018 and 2024.

The report accused the museum of prioritising “visible and attractive” operations while neglecting essential security measures, a claim that puts added pressure on Louvre chairperson Laurence des Cars.