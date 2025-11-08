Explosion in Antwerp: Three suspects arrested

House in Borgerhout neighbourhood in Antwerp on Friday 27 September 2024.

An explosion was carried out outside a house in Kistemaeckersstraat, Borgerhout, Antwerp, on Saturday morning, with three suspects later arrested in the Netherlands, according to local police.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:00. A fire broke out, but the residents managed to extinguish it themselves. Two individuals inhaled excessive smoke and were taken to hospital for evaluation.

Belgium’s bomb disposal unit, DOVO, and the federal forensic police lab were called to the scene. Authorities believe the attack may be drug-related, but all possible motives are being investigated.

The three suspects were apprehended in the Netherlands following a swift response. Antwerp police immediately shared descriptions of the vehicle and suspects with Dutch authorities, enabling their arrest. “Thanks to a strong and ongoing partnership, this result was achieved,” said Antwerp police spokesperson Wouter Bruyns. Investigations into the suspects’ involvement are ongoing.

Related News