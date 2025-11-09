Victims of Brabant Killers commemorated after 40 years

Picture dated 9 November 1985 is about the Brabant killers, a group (or maybe multiple groups) responsible for the attacks of supermarkets, restaurants, shops and arms stores throughout Walloon Brabant between 1982 and 1985. The picture is particularly about the attack of a Delhaize supermarket at Aalst. The attack made 8 casualties and some wounded. On the picture : people in front of the supermarket where the shooting took place. Credit: Belga

A commemoration was held on Sunday morning at the Delhaize store in Aalst to honour the victims of the Brabant Killers, 40 years after the tragic events.

On 9 November 1985, a deadly attack by the Brabant Killers took place at the Delhaize in Aalst. Four decades later, the identities of those responsible remain unknown, a fact that continues to frustrate Mayor Christophe D’Haese.

In a short speech, D’Haese described the attack as more than just a series of robberies, calling it “an assault on the rule of law.” He referred to the day as a “pitch-black moment” in history and stated that he has frequently raised questions in parliament regarding the true nature of the gang’s activities.

“Silence weighs more than words, and time does not heal but leaves only memories,” he said. He criticised the justice system, mentioning unpaid interpreters, overcrowded prisons, and a slow judiciary. “We live in a strange country where justice moves as slowly as molasses.”

Despite these frustrations, D’Haese expressed hope that the truth will eventually be uncovered. “Aalst will continue to commemorate this day. As long as justice is absent, we will stand here and bear this injustice for as long as necessary. We demand justice, truth, and recognition. Aalst will never forget.”

A monument in the Delhaize car park stands as a reminder of the horrific attack. Around 100 people attended the 40th-anniversary commemoration, including former Mayor Anny De Maght, who was among those laying flowers at the site.

Later in the afternoon, a floral tribute will also take place at the Aalst cemetery.

