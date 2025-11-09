Vooruit leader suggests not fully indexing high wages

Vooruit's Conner Rousseau pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 22 October 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Vooruit leader Conner Rousseau has suggested partially withholding wage indexation for high salaries as a one-off measure.

Speaking on VTM NIEUWS on Sunday, Rousseau clarified that he opposes a blanket index suspension, often referred to as a “flat index jump.”

He said a budget deal by Christmas, which is Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s self-imposed deadline, is achievable if all parties adopt a reasonable attitude and are willing to negotiate seriously. Rousseau noted that achieving full consensus across all parties is unrealistic, referencing, without naming him, MR leader Georges-Louis Bouchez.

Rousseau reiterated his party’s stance against a VAT increase and an index suspension. However, he argued in Het Laatste Nieuws that raising VAT from 21% to 22% would be the “most socially responsible” option if concessions have to be made.

He explained that any change to VAT must compensate workers through indexation. “If VAT increases slightly, that gets returned in the index,” he said. “We need to reform, but in turbulent times, we must stick together and provide additional purchasing power to working people who barely make ends meet.”

While open to limiting full indexation for high earners, Rousseau refused to specify a figure, ensuring it would not affect workers earning €2,000 or €3,000 net per month. “I’m talking about very high salaries, like mine, where perhaps a bit less could be given,” he said. “Everyone who works hard must benefit, but my cleaner deserves her full indexation.”

In 2022, Rousseau had proposed indexing wages through fixed amounts instead of percentages. He mentioned he is willing to discuss this again to find common ground, as well as exploring the introduction of a millionaire’s tax. “It’s incomprehensible that some oppose a VAT increase while rejecting a millionaire’s tax,” he added.

Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Budget Vincent Van Peteghem echoed Rousseau’s sentiment on Sunday during the VRT1 programme De Zevende Dag. He said a one-off “fixed amount indexation” should be open for discussion. Van Peteghem stressed the importance of safeguarding automatic wage indexation for his party but acknowledged that adjustments to the system could be considered if needed to ensure its long-term sustainability.

