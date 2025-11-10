Netflix raises subscription prices in Belgium

Illustration photo showing the Netflix website and app. Credit: Belga Chris Delmas/AFP

The streaming giant, Netflix, announced a price increase in Belgium for its subscription plans.

The Basic plan will rise by €1 per month, while the Standard and Premium plans will cost €2 more each month.

The new prices are €10.99 for Basic, €16.99 for Standard, and €21.99 for Premium. Basic subscribers can only stream on one device at a time, whereas Standard and Premium subscriptions allow streaming on multiple devices and offer better video and sound quality.

Customers with Standard or Premium plans can pay extra to share their account with someone outside their household. This fee will increase from €3.99 to €4.99 per additional member.

The new prices take effect immediately for new subscribers. Existing customers will receive an email notification about the changes, and the new rates will apply from their next billing cycle.

Netflix dominates the streaming market in Flanders, with 47% of Flemish people watching Netflix at least monthly, according to research by Imec earlier this year. Disney+ follows with 19%, and local service Streamz ranks third with 15%.

