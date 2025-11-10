Belgium in Brief: I can't C-UAS

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon.

Have you ever heard of the Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Team (or C-UAS for short)? No? Well neither has anyone else it appears.

Reports today suggest that, at the height of the drone incursion crisis last week, none of Belgium's 30 strong crack police team was deployed to deal with the matter. That has now been rectified, but really?

There has been a lot of tough talk from Belgian politicians over the last few days, and public displays of "action", combined with calls for help and assistance from other countries. All of which is fine and necessary - the drone issue does and will need multilateral cooperation and a coordinated strategy.

But you undermine your credibility and your "tough response" if you can't even remember that you have a specialist team of highly trained officers equipped with expensive gadgets sitting drinking coffee just itching to respond when the bat phone rings.

Worse than that, you look incompetent, and frankly daft. And you raise serious issues about just how qualified those in charge are to do their jobs and as a result protect the public.

Is this government too distracted by other issues? Have they taken their eyes off the ball and become overly focussed on internal party political wrangling and leadership issues?

Never mind flattening Moscow - some might question whether this group of decision makers could flatten a pancake currently.

We are holding an evening event on Wednesday, which will discuss the ongoing financial issues of Brussels.

