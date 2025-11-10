Federal prosecutor investigates 17 drone incidents

Belgium’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office is investigating 17 drone-related incidents amid concerns of potential foreign interference.

The federal prosecutor takes over drone cases from local authorities when there is suspicion of “hybrid threats,” meaning the drones could be deployed by foreign actors to destabilise or spy on Belgium.

Cases involving mere violations of drone regulations remain under the jurisdiction of local prosecutors.

Recently, several drone sightings have alarmed the nation, including incidents near military bases, airports, and the Doel nuclear power plant. While there is speculation linking these events to Russia, no official confirmation has been provided.

Federal Prosecutor’s Office Spokesperson Yasmina Vanoverschelde noted that authorities are still developing protocols and it remains challenging to differentiate between local rule-breaking and activity tied to foreign state actors.

To tackle the issue, a multidisciplinary task force has been created with members of the judiciary, police, and intelligence agencies. This group is drafting guidelines on how law enforcement and justice officials should address unlawful drone activity, especially in cases involving hybrid threats.

The guidelines will later be formally adopted and distributed by Belgium’s College of Prosecutors-General as an authoritative circular.