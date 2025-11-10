Famous World War I battle commemorated in West Flanders

The final Battle of Passchendaele, which claimed some 600,000 lives in 1917, was commemorated in Passendale, West Flanders, on Monday evening.

The battle, also known as the Third Battle of Ypres, was fought during the summer of 1917 when British forces attempted to break through the front line to capture the ports of Zeebrugge and Ostend.

The offensive lasted for 100 bloody days before ending on 10 November on the Passchendaele Ridge, leaving the battlefield in ruins resembling a lunar landscape.

The commemoration, held under the name of ‘Passchendaele Ceremony,' took place at the Passchendaele Canadian Memorial. Organised by the municipality of Zonnebeke and the Passchendaele Museum, the event highlighted their mission to preserve history and pass on its stories to future generations.

Mayor Koen Meersseman emphasised the significance of the local monuments, war relics, and cemeteries as silent witnesses of the fierce fighting that took place.

Councillor Joachim Jonckheere stressed the importance of remembering the First World War, especially in light of current global challenges to peace and security.

His address underscored the need to convey messages of unity and harmony to future generations.

Following the ceremony, a torchlight procession traced the path of Canadian troops during their final advance to capture the ruins of Passendale.

Among the attendees was Canadian Ambassador Nicholas Brousseau.