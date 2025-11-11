New francophone far-right party 'Trump' launched in Belgium

US President Donald Trump. Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Belga

A new francophone far-right party was launched last Friday under the acronym 'TRUMP'.

The name is short for 'Tous Réunis pour l'Union des Mouvements Populistes', which translates to 'All Together for the Union of Populist Movements'.

The founder and head of the new Belgian party is Salvatore Nicotra, former head of the Belgian Front National (NF), according to BRUZZ.

The executive committee includes Emanuele Licari, who was on the list of the Flemish far-right party Vlaams Belang in the City of Brussels, but was dismissed after he openly praised fascism.

The party is the political continuation of the old Belgian Front National party (NF) and Chez Nous, which has now been officially dissolved. The far-right Chez Nous emerged during the FJune 2024 federal elections but failed to reach the electoral threshold.

The fact that the new initiative is called 'Trump' is anything but a coincidence. "Donald Trump is the symbol of populism. He immediately shows what we stand for," Nicotra told BRUZZ.

He added: "We are a right-wing populist party with a social dimension. 40% of our programme corresponds with the [far-left party, ed.] PTB, 40% with Vlaams Belang, and 20% is unique. The biggest difference with Vlaams Belang? We are unitary, they are separatist."

The new party wants to run in the next federal and European elections in 2029. Brussels is also a possibility, with ambitions for both the Brussels parliament and the municipalities.

"Certainly the City of Brussels and Saint-Gilles, where I myself have been a municipal councillor for years, are options," declared Nicotra.

Nevertheless, electoral success is more likely in Walloon provinces such as Hainaut. "The results for the NF showed that it scored particularly well there," stated Emanuele Licari, who will mainly focus on Brussels and international relations with other populist parties.

He added: "Brussels is more difficult from a sociological point of view. The results of Vlaams Belang in Brussels also demonstrate this. But if we find good candidates, why not?"

In addition, the party does not rule out participation in Flanders either.

An official inauguration of the party will take place on 30 November.