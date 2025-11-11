Men rescued from shipwreck accused of stealing copper

Search operation involving police and the Missing Person's Unit on Monday 10 November 2025 in Maasplassen Lake. © BELGA PHOTO JILL DELSAUX

Three men whose boat sank on Sunday in the Maasplassen Lakes near Kinrooi, Limburg Province, have been identified as copper thieves, the Office of the Public Prosecutor (OPP) in Limburg confirmed on Tuesday.

A 46-year-old Dutchman drowned, while two others, aged 29 and 40, were rescued from the water and hospitalised with hypothermia.

Police questioned the survivors after their condition stabilised.

Investigations revealed that the group had targeted a dredger to steal copper pipes and wiring. Their boat began sinking shortly after 8 p.m., by which time the trio had already loaded several stolen items onto it.

Emergency services were alerted that a boat in trouble with three people onboard had been spotted. After an hour-long search, the two survivors were found suffering from severe hypothermia. Their suspicious behaviour, drug use, and the unclear circumstances surrounding the incident led the federal marine police to interrogate them.

The third man could not be immediately located despite assistance from a helicopter and drones.

On Monday, the missing man was found dead after an operation conducted by the missing persons unit. His body was recovered in the afternoon.

The trio’s vehicle was seized, and federal police helicopters identified their boat submerged in the water.

On Tuesday, the two surviving suspects appeared before a Tongeren investigating judge, who ordered their arrest on charges of criminal association and theft.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the precise connection between the deceased and the case.