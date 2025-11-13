Snow to come for some in Belgium next week

Credit : Belga

Belgium's brief spell of warmth is about to end abruptly. The Royal Institute of Meteorology warns that cold air will move in from Sunday, bringing the first wintry showers of the season and even the prospect of snow in the Ardennes.

According to the national weather service, Tuesday will bring partly cloudy skies with the chance of local showers, some with a wintry character over the higher ground. Daytime highs in the centre of the country will hover around 7°C.

Wednesday is set to be even colder, with bright spells mixed with cloud and scattered showers. In places, these could take on a wintry aspect, and snowflakes are likely over the Hautes Fagnes. Maximum temperatures will struggle to reach 5°C in central Belgium.

Any snow is unlikely to settle, as ground temperatures remain too mild.

Across the border in Germany, however, forecasters are predicting as much as 20 centimetres of snow on higher terrain.

