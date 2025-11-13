Brussels unveils Winter Wonders 2025 with new solidarity theme

Under the banner "Winter Weaving", the city wants the event to highlight togetherness and support for those most in need. Credit : WinterWonders

Brussels is gearing up for Winter Wonders 2025, one of Europe's biggest Christmas markets, and this year the spotlight is firmly on community spirit. Under the banner "Winter Weaving", the city wants the event to highlight togetherness and support for those most in need.

Last year, Winter Wonders pulled in 4.2 million visitors and pumped around €260 million into the local economy. Organisers hope to build on that success with 238 stalls, six major attractions and several new features across the city centre.

A brand new Christmas market will pop up at the foot of the Ferris wheel on Poelaert Square. It will also serve as a collection point for toys destined for sick and disadvantaged children.

City Hall is bringing back Morphosis, an immersive sound and light show, while visitors can climb the building's 200 steps for a full panoramic view of the festivities.

On the Grand Place, the traditional Christmas tree has been turned into a "solidarity tree" designed by Jean Paul Lespagnard. Its decorations will later be auctioned off to raise money for food banks.

A new nativity scene beneath the tree will take the form of a poetic installation created by interior architect Victoria Maria, inspired by the Royal Greenhouses in Laeken. The project is being developed with St Michael and St Gudula Cathedral, which is marking its 800th anniversary with its own immersive exhibition, Luminiscene.

The Vismet remains the main hub of the market, although the layout has been adjusted around metro entrances to help with crowds. The Ferris wheel, the Sainte Catherine merry-go-round and the ice and curling rink at Place De Brouckère are all returning.

Other additions include craft workshops on Muntplein for schools and the public, backstage visits at the Muntschouwburg opera house and a cosy knitting bar inside the Beurs. Several chalets will also showcase organisations working on solidarity projects.

"This edition pays tribute to the people who make the city what it is," said Tourism councillor Delphine Houba. "The volunteers, the traders, the artists and the families who connect communities."

Winter Wonders runs from 28 November to 1 January, with events at Place De Brouckère continuing until 4 January.