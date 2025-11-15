St. Michael & St. Gudula Cathedral to mark 800th anniversary with light show. Credit: Mikhail Sytenkov / Luminiscence

The iconic St. Michael & St. Gudula Cathedral in Brussels will celebrate its 800th anniversary with an immersive sound and light show starting on 11 December.

The event, named Luminiscence, will blend folkloric legends and living artworks, with live performances by Belgian musicians on selected evenings.

The organisers announced on Wednesday that the cathedral will come alive from Wednesday to Saturday nights with light projections and music.

Until 22 March, Fridays and Saturdays will feature special live performances combining choir and organ music, including contributions from the Brussels Chamber Choir. Tickets are required to attend.

The cathedral is dedicated to Saint Michael and Saint Gudula, the patron saints of the City of Brussels, and is a major example of Brabantine Gothic architecture.

Construction of the cathedral in its current form began in 1226, and it houses significant treasures such as the relics of Saint Gudula.

The choir area is home to the remains of Jean II, Duke of Brabant, his wife Margaret of York, Archduke Ernest, and Charles of Lorraine in the Chapel of the Holy Sacrament.

Its stained glass windows, gifted by Charles V and his family, bear witness to history; only one series survived French pillages and destructions. The cathedral has been the setting for royal weddings, funerals, and national ceremonies.

The show’s aim is to spotlight this rich history and allow both Belgians and visitors to rediscover the heritage of the cathedral. Over the course of a 45-minute performance, Gregorian chants will accompany vivid video projections.

Proceeds from ticket sales will support conservation and the promotion of the monument, the organisers confirmed.

Luminiscience was created in 2023 by LOTCHI, whose mission is to promote and preserve emblematic world heritage sites through immersive experiences combining digital and live.

In France, the event has already brought together 500,000 spectators in prestigious buildings such as Notre-Dame Cathedral in Strasbourg, Notre-Dame Cathedral in Rouen or Notre Dame de la Treille in Lille.

Other European cities also hosting a Luminiscience show are Barcelona in Spain, Münster in Germany and Delft in the Netherlands.