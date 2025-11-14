Employment in Flemish tourism sector falls for first time since Covid-19

The number of jobs in the tourism sector in Flanders fell slightly in 2024 for the first time since 2020, according to figures released by Statistics Flanders on Friday.

The tourism sector still accounts for 7% of all jobs in Flanders, despite this decline.

In 2020, during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector experienced a significant drop, losing 4% of its workforce after eight years of growth.

Job numbers had been steadily recovering since then, but the sector now counts just over 230,000 jobs in 2024, marking a 2% decrease compared to 2023.

The decline is mainly due to fewer positions for self-employed workers.

The hospitality industry represents the largest portion of tourism-related jobs, with nearly half of workers employed in restaurants and cafés.

Including accommodation providers and hotels, approximately six out of ten tourism jobs are within the hospitality sector.

Passenger transport and cultural services together accounted for over 32,000 jobs, equating to 14% of employment.

Sports and recreation made up about 9% of sectoral employment.

The workforce within tourism is predominantly male, with men constituting 60% of employees.

However, accommodation and travel agencies are exceptions, employing more women than men, according to Statistics Flanders.

Among salaried employees, 26% work part-time, while 23% hold a special status, such as flexi-jobbers, seasonal workers, or those on temporary contracts.

More than 70% of self-employed workers in the sector consider their tourism-related work to be their primary occupation.