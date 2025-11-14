Belgian Defence attaché in Washington resigns after criticising US President

US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP / Belga

Brigadier General Bart Verbist, Belgium's Defence attaché in Washington, has resigned under reported pressure from the United States.

The news follows an article published on De Morgen on Thursday in which Verbist is quoted describing US President Donald Trump's policy as "characterised by chaos and unpredictability."

According to several sources, Verbist tendered his resignation this week after a breakdown of trust with the Pentagon. He will reportedly have several weeks to leave the US. "His statements about President Donald Trump are being held against him," a source said.

The remarks appeared in an article for the Belgian Military Journal, a monthly publication of the armed forces. The piece has since disappeared from the magazine's website, though a newsletter still contains a brief summary.

"The first six months of President Trump's second term have been brutal and have undoubtedly ushered in a new chapter in international relations," the newsletter reads. "Brigadier General Bart Verbist explains in no uncertain terms how the United States has embarked on a marked change of course under President Trump, both in terms of domestic and foreign policy."

The newsletter adds that this new direction has been "mainly characterised by chaos and unpredictability".

"It is unclear whether the many changes are driven by a well-thought-out strategic vision or rather by one-day politics, where Trump rules according to a 24-hour news cycle and wants to make headlines every time," the text concludes.

According to a source, the matter has drawn the attention of US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's team, which is said to be closely involved in the case.