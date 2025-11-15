Brussels honours the creatives that make the city tick

Prize-winners Marie Adam-Leenaerdt and Sonja Noël. Credit: BEL

On Thursday evening, hundreds of people gathered at Autoworld for the BEL Prizes 2025, honouring the entrepreneurial and creative talents shaping the future of Brussels.

Fashion entrepreneur Sonja Noël received the prestigious “Ambassador Prize”, awarded to an individual whose achievements have significantly contributed to the reputation of Brussels on a regional, national, and international level.

Since the early 1980s, Noël has encouraged emerging talent and independent designers, as founder of the luxury boutique STIJL, which has two stores in the capital,

Among these designers was Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, whom Noël supported at the very start of her career. Adam-Leenaerdt was honoured on Thursday with the “Brussels Transmission Prize”. The awards committee said she was the embodiment of a new generation of promising Brussels-based creative experts.

As a graduate of La Cambre Mode(s) with experience at Balenciaga and Givenchy, and finalist of both the LVMH Prize 2024 and the ANDAM Prize 2024, Adam-Leenaerdt has created a brand which has place Brussels on the global fashion map.

The BEL Prizes 4th jury based its decision on carefully and clearly defined criteria. Both laureates convinced the BEL committee and its president, Pierre Marcolini, through their responsible impact, their creativity and their commitment to innovation for the collective good. The laureates received a sculpture by artist Romain Zacchi.

You can see the work of BEL members this weekend at Autoworld, where a temporary exhibition, 'When Expertise Meets Art', will feature nearly 60 pieces of artwork.